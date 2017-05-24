Search operations launched for missing boats in Batticaloa: Sri Lanka Navy

The Sri Lanka Navy has received information that 19 fishing boats which set out to sea from Eravur, Batticaloa have been reported missing.

Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said that search operations have been launched to locate the missing boats in the seas off Eravur and Batticaloa.

The Navy stated that search operations were launched following complaints filed at the Eravur and Waharai police stations.

Meanwhile, the Met Department forecasts that Southwest monsoon conditions are likely to establish over the country and surrounding sea areas during next few days.

It adds that the sea areas off the coasts extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. and sea areas off the coasts from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai can be very rough at times as the wind speed may increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.