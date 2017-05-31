Causes of cancer found – Sri Lankan lady among the research team

An international team led by scientists from Johns Hopkins University has, for the first time, found what causes the spread of cancer and what could slow it down. One of the lead authors who carried out the research is a Sri Lankan. Hasini Jayatilaka has brought much pride to her country.

The researchers found that most of the cancers are caused when cancer cells get densely packed and secrete two proteins that deliver a stark message to other cells – go away. This causes the cancer cells to break off from the pack and float through the blood stream or lymphatic system to other sites and start growing afresh.

“It is like waiting for a table in a severely overcrowded restaurant and then getting a message that says you need to take your appetite elsewhere,” said Hasini Jayatilaka, “We found it was not the overall size of a primary tumour that caused cancer cells to spread, but how tightly those cells are jammed together when they break away from the tumour.”

Jayatilaka and her colleagues claimed that it is much easier now to find a much effective cure as the cause is already found.