Inclement weather forces closure of several schools

The Western Province Ministry of Education has said that all schools in the Kalutara district have been closed for the day.

Minister Ranjith Somawansha said that this decision was taken as there still remains a threat of floods.

Meanwhile, all schools in the educational zones belonging to the Southern Province will be closed on Monday and Tuesday owing to the inclement bad weather.

In the meantime, all schools in the Ratnapura and Nivithigala education zones in the Sabaragamuwa province too have been closed for today.

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that school principals have been given the authority to grant holidays in their particular schools, taking into consideration the disaster situation owing to floods and landslides.