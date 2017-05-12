The Supreme Court today issued an order staying the Court of Appeal ruling on the eligibility of Geetha Kumarasinghe to hold a parliamentary post.

The stay order, which was issued after taking into consideration a petition filed by Kumarasinghe challenging the verdict of the Appeal Court, will be in effect until May 15.

Last week, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Galle District MP was disqualified from being a Member of Parliament due to her dual citizenship status.

The appeal filed by Geetha Kumarasinghe in the Supreme Court against the decision was taken up before a three-judge bench.

Responding to inquiries, Elections Commission spokesperson, Deputy Chairman M.M. Mohammed noted that appointments will not be made till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.