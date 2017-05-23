Latest update May 23rd, 2017 2:18 PM

Sangakkara to retire from first class cricket

May 23, 2017

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara says he will retire from first-class cricket after this season.

The 39-year-old Surrey batsman, who quit Test cricket in 2015, is fifth in the list of all-time Test run scorers.

He told BBC Sports “You try to fight the inevitable but you need to get out while you’re ahead”

The current four day game at Lord’s will be his last.

He was also quoted as saying “I will be 40 in a few months, this is about the end of my time in county cricket.”

sanga2

 


