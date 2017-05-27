Latest update May 27th, 2017 8:20 AM

Sahana Yathra collection points open for day 2 – Read on for details

The Sirasa – Shakthi Sahana Yatha has been relaunched to provide aid to those affected by the ongoing extreme weather.

Donations can be brought to:

  • MTV/MBC Head Office, 45/3, Braybrooke Place, Colombo 2
  • The Stein Studios, No 20, 2nd Cross Street, Borupona Road, Ratmalana
  • The Depanama Studio Complex: Araliya Uyana, Depanama, Pannipitiya

Items as biscuits, water bottles, dhal, rice, sugar, noodles, milk powder, canned fish, mosquito coils, candles, sanitary items are welcome as donations. These items will be dispatched through the efforts of the Sirasa Shakthi Sahana Yathra, which has sprung into effect to come to the aid of the helpless. These items will reach those now suffering an untold agony, lashed by inclement weather, rendered homeless, alone, without food – and water everywhere, but without a drop to drink.


