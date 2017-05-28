Latest update May 28th, 2017 9:40 PM

Ven Battaramulle Seelarathana Thera commends Sahana Yathra initiative

At a public meeting held in Hambantota on Sunday, the Leader of the Janasetha Peramuna, Battaramulle Seelarathana Thera, expressed his views on the Sahana Yathra

He made a request to donate as much aid as possible to the Sahana Yathra because such donations “will not be misused.”

”This is something that the government should do. I think the money will eventually end up in their pockets. They bring down Benz cars and Prados and the poor persons remain the same,” opined  Battaramulle Seelarathana Thera.

He further stated that the service rendered by Sahana Yathra should have been done by the government by getting all media networks together.


