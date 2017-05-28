Sahana Yathra convoys to depart with aid for the distressed

The Sirasa – Shakthi – TV 1 Sahana Yathra, carrying much needed relief items donated by the general public is due to leave on Sunday morning to distribute the aid among those affected by the prevailing weather.

The convoys carrying aid will depart from the News1st head office in Braybrooke place Colombo 2, the Stein Studios Complex in Ratmalana and the Depanama studio complex.

We are ready to distribute your generous donations to the hands of our countrymen in need.

The public have also been given the opportunity to join us in this regard by providing trucks to transport the relief items to the affected areas.If you can support us in this regard, contact us on the following hotline – 011-4792700

The public is kindly requested to contact this hotline only with regard to providing trucks for transportation of goods to those affected.