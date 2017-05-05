The sacred relics arrive in Colombo for the Sirasa – John Keells Vesak Zone (VIDEO)

We announced recently that the Sirasa – John Keells International Vesak Zone will be held at the environs of MTV/MBC Head Office in Braybrooke Street, Colombo 02.

Thursday, May 4 – Following religious rituals to commence the procession, the sacred ‘සර්වඥ’ relics left the Sandagiri Maha Seya in Tissamaharama by motorcade.

The procession carried the relics to the Ruhunu Magampura Port where they were transported to the International Vesak Zone via sea by the ‘Sayura’ vessel.

The endeavor was spearheaded by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Friday, May 5 – The sacred relics reached the Colombo harbor and were moved to the Naval Headquarters amidst the chanting of Pirith by the Maha Sangha.

Later, the relics were taken to the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple in a motorcade.

The Sirasa John Keells Vesak Zone will open to the public on Vesak Poya Day (May 10) until the evening of May 12 for devotees to pay homage to the sacred relics.