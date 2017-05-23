Ruhuna University faculties temporarily shut down

May 23, 2017 Nethmi Perera Local, News Ticker 0
Two faculties at the University of Ruhuna have been closed until further notice owing to an alleged altercation among students.
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and the Faculty of Management and Finance have been temporarily closed .
The university administration has informed the students of the said faculties to leave hostels by 12 p.m. today. Meanwhile, according to our correspondent, one student who suffered injuries has been admitted to the hospital.
