Latest update May 23rd, 2017 3:54 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Ruhuna University faculties temporarily shut down

May 23, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Two faculties at the University of Ruhuna have been closed until further notice owing to an alleged altercation among students.

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and the Faculty of Management and Finance have been temporarily closed .

The university administration has informed the students of the said faculties to leave hostels by 12 p.m. today. Meanwhile, according to our correspondent, one student who suffered injuries has been admitted to the hospital.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
New waste management program to be implemented
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach