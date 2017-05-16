Rugby Six Nations: Fixtures for 2018, 2019 – Action to begin in February

May 16, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Rugby, Sports, Top Slider 0
With the 2018 Rugby ‘Six Nations’ in the horizon, the fixtures were released as action is set to begin early February.
Wales will welcome the Scottish camp to Cardiff to open the weekend on February 3, before heading to Twickenham for the crunch match against England. The Irish meanwhile, will be in Paris taking on France.
The Irish will then host three consecutive matches in Ireland against Italy, Wales and Scotland in that order and finally taking on England.
England have got their eyes set on a third successive Six Nations title and will begin their conquest in Italy on the 4th of February.
Italy will take on Scotland, the English will take on the Irish while Wales will go head to head against the French on the 17th of March.
The championship will remain a seven-week competition, with rest weeks after rounds two and three, despite calls from Aviva Premiership clubs to shorten the Championship to a five-week block.
March 17
The Welsh camp are set to kick-off the 2019 campaign in Paris on a Friday night against France.
Ireland will begin their own campaign against England at the Aviva stadium and will then travel to Italy and Scotland. The Irish camp will then host France at home before facing Wales, in Wales at the Principality stadium as their final game.
March 16
May 01, 2017 0
May 16, 2017 0
May 15, 2017 0
May 16, 2017 0
May 15, 2017 0