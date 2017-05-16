Rugby Six Nations: Fixtures for 2018, 2019 – Action to begin in February

With the 2018 Rugby ‘Six Nations’ in the horizon, the fixtures were released as action is set to begin early February.

Wales will welcome the Scottish camp to Cardiff to open the weekend on February 3, before heading to Twickenham for the crunch match against England. The Irish meanwhile, will be in Paris taking on France.

The Irish will then host three consecutive matches in Ireland against Italy, Wales and Scotland in that order and finally taking on England.

England have got their eyes set on a third successive Six Nations title and will begin their conquest in Italy on the 4th of February.

Italy will take on Scotland, the English will take on the Irish while Wales will go head to head against the French on the 17th of March.

The championship will remain a seven-week competition, with rest weeks after rounds two and three, despite calls from Aviva Premiership clubs to shorten the Championship to a five-week block.

2018 Championship Calendar

February 3 : Wales v Scotland and France v Ireland

February 4 : Italy v England

February 10 : Ireland v Italy and England v Wales

February 11 : Scotland v France

February 23 : France v Italy

February 24 : Ireland v Wales and Scotland v England

March 10 : Ireland v Scotland and France v England

March 11: Wales v Italy

March 17

Italy v Scotland

England v Ireland

Wales v France

2019 Championship Calendar

The Welsh camp are set to kick-off the 2019 campaign in Paris on a Friday night against France.

Ireland will begin their own campaign against England at the Aviva stadium and will then travel to Italy and Scotland. The Irish camp will then host France at home before facing Wales, in Wales at the Principality stadium as their final game.

February 1 : France v Wales

February 2 : Scotland v Italy and Ireland v England

February 9 : Scotland v Ireland

February 9 : Italy v Wales

February 10 : England v France

February 23 : France v Scotland and Wales v England

February 24 : Italy v Ireland

March 9 : Scotland v Wales and England v Italy

March 10: Ireland v France

March 16

Italy v France

Wales v Ireland

England v Scotland