Royal College wins first leg of Bradby Shield

Saturday, May 20 – Royal College, Colombo won the first leg of the Bradby Shield against Trinity College, Kandy. The victory also helped the lads from Colombo to seal the 2017 inter-school rugby championship.

The annual test between the two schools began 97 years ago, in July, 1920. The two school rugby power-houses met each other at the Bradby encounter for the 73rd time in 2017.

The win records

Trinity College, Kandy – 319 wins

Royal College, Colombo – 21 wins

The first leg kicked off at Pallekele, Kandy on Saturday with the boys from Colombo putting on a show to lead the first half 10 – 05.

While the Royalists added twelve more points to their tally in the second half, the Trinitians caught up, also scoring 12 points in the second half. However, the Kandy boys fell short of the Royal score by five points by the final whistle.

The match wrapped up with Royal College leading the board 22 – 17 and took home the first leg of the Bradby.

The school which claims the most points under its name at the end of both legs wins the coveted Bradby Shield.

The fight returns to Colombo on June 3, 2017.