Residents near Baddegama dam cautioned as Nilwala River waters reach flood level

May 28, 2017

The Irrigation Department says that the water level of the Nilwala River is still at flood level. Director of Water Management Division, Janaki Meegasthenna said that the residents living in the vicinity of the river should cautious.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Engineer Amarajeewa Liyanage said that the Baddegama dam has been damaged in a number of areas.He added that residents in the vicinity of the dam should continue to remain cautious.

With the rise in the water levels of rivers, there continues to be a threat of floods in the Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.


