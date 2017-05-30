Request made by News1st under RTI Act rejected: Educational qualifications of our MPs to remain a mystery?

A request made by News1st seeking information on the educational qualifications of MPs under the Right To Information Act, has been rejected.

Neil Iddawala, the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General Parliament has responded to the request made by News1st.

The reply states that they rejected our request for information as it is exempted information covered by Section 05(a) of the Right to Information Act Number 12 of 2016.

Section 5(a), which deals with “DENIAL OF ACCESS TO INFORMATION” states that:

“The information relates to personal information the disclosure of which has no relationship to any

public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual unless the larger public interest justifies, the disclosure of such information or the person concerned has consented in writing to such disclosure”.

He notes that we can submit an appeal under section 31(1) or Section 25(7) of the Act, within fourteen days.

Chameera Perera, Joint Convenor of the Left Centre, speaking on the subject said:

“Do these public representatives have anything to hide. We need to know the knowledge capacity of the public representatives and MPs that we elect. As citizens of this country we have a need to look into the education qualifications of the MPs taking in to account the decisions they took in the past and their conduct. Today, that request has been rejected. Why are they rejecting the requests made for their educational qualifications. What do they have to hide? It is clear to us that they are attempting to conceal their air-head nature. They are air-heads. Though they stand before the people as strong persons they are of no substance”.

Don’t we, as citizens, have the right to know the knowledge capacity of the public representatives and MPs we elect?