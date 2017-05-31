Republic of Korea to provide humanitarian assistance worth USD 300,000

The Republic of Korea has extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Sri Lanka on the devastating loss of lives and properties caused by the recent floods and landslides.

As a token of solidarity with Sri Lanka, the Government of the Republic of Korea will be providing humanitarian assistance worth USD 300,000 in the form of relief goods which will be delivered “as soon as possible.”

The Korean community and companies in Sri Lanka are joining efforts to assist the Sri Lankan people affected by floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ambassodor to Sri Lanka Kenichi Suganuma handed over aid sent by the Japanese government to the Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadharshana Yapa on Wednesday evening.

The aid includes tents, plastic sheets, electricity generators, water purifiers and other amenities.