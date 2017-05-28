Ratnapura, Nivithigala education zone schools to close in view of adverse weather conditions

Minister of Education of the Southern Province Chandima Rasaputhra said that schools in the education zones in the province that are affected by the inclement weather be closed tomorrow.

The minister said that the decision was taken after assessing the prevalent situation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education and Information of the Sabaragamuwa province Banu Manupriya said that schools in the Ratnapura and Nivithigala education zones will be closed tomorrow.