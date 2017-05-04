The Queen’s husband Prince Philip is retiring from public life, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 95-year-old Duke of Edinburgh will “no longer carry out public engagements” from autumn this year, the Palace said, adding that he has the “full support” of the Queen.

He will carry out his scheduled duties between now and August, but “will not be accepting new invitations.” Philip will continue to be involved in the 780 organisations he is associated with, including being the patron of The Duke of Edinburgh Award and the World Wide Fund.

News of Prince Philip’s decision was announced to staff of the royal household at 10 a.m. BST on Thursday morning. The meeting was first revealed by The Daily Mail, but a reason for the gathering was not given, sparking wild speculation that the Prince or the Queen could be dead.

Buckingham Palace statement in full:

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.”

Prince Philip, who is 96 in June, visited the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday, where he opened the new Warner Stand. A video taken by the BBC’s royal correspondent Peter Hunt also showed Prince Philip in good spirits.

Younger royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry, are expected to take on more public engagements going forward, while the Queen will continue her duties as normal.

Prince Philip will not disappear completely. Royal watchers comment on how “spritely” the Duke of Edinburgh remains despite his advanced years, while as the Buckingham Palace statement makes clear, he “may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

Courtesy: Business Insider