Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing at BIA

According to the Director General of Civil Aviation, H. M. C. Nimalasiri, a Qatar Airways flight, Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner, QR 841, carrying 202 passengers from Phuket to Doha made an emergency landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 8:40 p.m. due to a fire on-board the aircraft.
The BIA declared a full emergency in preparation for handling the flight.
However, sources claimed that the plane has landed safely.
