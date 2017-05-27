Latest update May 27th, 2017 9:57 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Outpouring of concern as Sahana Yathra readies to provide relief to the weather-stricken

May 27, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

Outpouring of concern as Sahana Yathra readies to provide relief to the weather-stricken

The Sirasa, Shakthi, TV1 Sahana Yathra organised to provide much needed relief to people affected by floods and landslides across the country has received immense public support as donations continue to pour in.

The Sahana Yathra initiative was launched last night.Crowds in their numbers made their way to the collection centre established at the News 1st Head Office located at Braybrooke Place, Colombo 02.

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Arjuna Ranatunga also made donations to the Sirasa, Shakthi, TV1 Sahana Yathra.

On Saturday evening Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha De Silva also made a donation to the Sahana Yathra

Donations also poured in to the Stein Studio Complex as well.

Large numbers also visited the Collection Centre set up at the Depanama Studio Complex.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
President chairs meeting with key authorities - directs immediate aid, housing, compensation
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach