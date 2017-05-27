The Sirasa, Shakthi, TV1 Sahana Yathra organised to provide much needed relief to people affected by floods and landslides across the country has received immense public support as donations continue to pour in.

The Sahana Yathra initiative was launched last night.Crowds in their numbers made their way to the collection centre established at the News 1st Head Office located at Braybrooke Place, Colombo 02.

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Arjuna Ranatunga also made donations to the Sirasa, Shakthi, TV1 Sahana Yathra.

On Saturday evening Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha De Silva also made a donation to the Sahana Yathra

Donations also poured in to the Stein Studio Complex as well.

Large numbers also visited the Collection Centre set up at the Depanama Studio Complex.