Priyanka Chopra meets Indian Premier Narendra Modi in Berlin

May 30, 2017 Entertainment, Local 0

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany, today.

The 34-year-old actress, took to Twitter to share a picture with the Indian Premier.

“Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time.” Priyanka captioned the photo.

 


