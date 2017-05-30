Priyanka Chopra meets Indian Premier Narendra Modi in Berlin

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany, today.

The 34-year-old actress, took to Twitter to share a picture with the Indian Premier.

“Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time.” Priyanka captioned the photo.

