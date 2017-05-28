The Early Warning Centre of the Department of Meteorology says a change in the prevailing weather is expected with the movement of the depression which is located in the Bay of Bengal towards Bangladesh.

This movement will bring showers at times in the south western parts tomorrow, May 29 and day after, May 30.

Strong winds of about 80kmph can be expected over the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-Western provinces.

Heavy falls of over 100mm are expected at some places.

Colombo is expected to remain cloudy with temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius and a couple of heavy thunderstorms during the day.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 26 degrees during the night,with a couple of evening thunderstorms around, followed by a couple of soaking showers later.

Gampaha is expected to experience a couple of drenching thunderstorms; cloudy, breezy in the afternoon on Monday, while cloudy and breezy weather has been forecast during the night with a couple of evening thunderstorms around followed by a passing shower late.

Cloudy and breezy weather is expected in Galle during the day with a couple of morning thunderstorms around followed by a shower in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 27 degrees during the night with cloudy and showery weather conditions.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected during the day with temperatures of 29 degrees while the conditions are expected to remain the same during the night with temperatures dropping to 24 degrees.

Kandy is expected to be humid on Monday, with a morning thunderstorm or two followed by some rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon while plenty of dark clouds with occasional rain and a thunderstorm.