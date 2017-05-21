Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Bond Issuance – Hearings postponed again!

May 21, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Hearings at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Bond Issuance have been postponed for two weeks and recommence on June 5.
According to the Commission’s Secretary, an overseas trip of Commission member Supreme Court Justice Prasanna Jayawardena has resulted in the decision.
The Commission was appointed to investigate the Central Bank Bond Scam of Rs. 10 billion and other bond issuance. With over 20 individuals having testified before it, this is a timeline of events at the Commission.
Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran’s son-in-law Arjun Aloysius to be summoned to the commission.
May 21, 2017 0
May 21, 2017 1
May 19, 2017 0
May 21, 2017 0
May 21, 2017 0