Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Bond Issuance – Hearings postponed again!

Hearings at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Bond Issuance have been postponed for two weeks and recommence on June 5.

According to the Commission’s Secretary, an overseas trip of Commission member Supreme Court Justice Prasanna Jayawardena has resulted in the decision.

The Commission was appointed to investigate the Central Bank Bond Scam of Rs. 10 billion and other bond issuance. With over 20 individuals having testified before it, this is a timeline of events at the Commission.

February 21, 2017: Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Bond Issuance commences hearings.

February 23, 2017: Problems arise regarding an extraordinary gazette notification. – Hearings postponed for four days.

March 27, 2017: Chairman of the Commission says the IGP did not respond positively to a request to attach senior police officers to carry out the work of the commission.

March 30, 2017: Police respond to Commission Chairman’s request – An ASP is attached to serve the Commission.

April 25, 2017: Commission’s term extended by 3 months on the orders of the President.

May 19, 2017: Final hearing of witness testimony – Additional Director of the Information Technology Department at the CBSL, Wasantha Alwis.

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran’s son-in-law Arjun Aloysius to be summoned to the commission.

May 21, 2017: Hearings postponed as one of the judges on the commission has to travel overseas.

