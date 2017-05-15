Presidential Commission on Bond Issue: Leaked CBSL report on govt securities submitted

A leaked draft report from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka deemed to contain market sensitive information was presented before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry today, May 15.

The report was presented by the attorney representing former Governor Arjuna Mahendran.

The report has been prepared by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank group and provides technical advise on creating a system to issue government securities in the future.

The report had been submitted to the Central Bank in December 2016.

When the report was produced, witness, Deputy Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe raised concern citing its disclaimer which noted that if it is to be given to a third party outside the IMF and the World Bank Group, approval from the respective authority of the country must be obtained.

The Commission and the Attorney General’s Department were surprised over this report being produced and questioned as to how it came to the hands of Mahendran’s Attorney.

The attorney claimed to have privilege to the document.

Despite it being leaked, the attorney stated that at a time when the Commission is in fact investigating government securities, the Central Bank has been hiding this report from the Commission.

Additional Solicitor General Dappula de Livera stated that this report was not looked into as the Commission had explicitly noted that material that are under review and reform should not be submitted as they are still in the process of being finalised.

The report was admitted as evidence, after Dr. Weerasinghe contacted the Governor and obtained approval to comment on it.

After the press was allowed in, the witness was questioned extensively on the statements he made to COPE regarding the Monetary Board meeting on February 23, 2015.

He will be cross-examined again on Tuesday, May 16.