Latest update May 23rd, 2017 9:39 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

President Trump to meet Palestinian leader

May 23, 2017 Local, World 0

US President Donald Trump is to meet the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on the final day of his visit to the Middle East.

Israel and the Palestinians have not held direct talks for more than three years and Mr Trump acknowledged it was “one of the toughest deals of all”.

On Monday, he stressed the strong bonds between the US and Israel.

He also warned of the threat from Iran to international peace, a theme he spoke on earlier in Saudi Arabia.

He told Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that Iran would never have nuclear weapons.

The two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories forms part of Mr Trump’s first foreign trip as US president.

 

SOURCE: BBC


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Education Ministry issues instructions to schools over polythene usage
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach