President Trump to meet Palestinian leader

US President Donald Trump is to meet the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on the final day of his visit to the Middle East.

Israel and the Palestinians have not held direct talks for more than three years and Mr Trump acknowledged it was “one of the toughest deals of all”.

On Monday, he stressed the strong bonds between the US and Israel.

He also warned of the threat from Iran to international peace, a theme he spoke on earlier in Saudi Arabia.

He told Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that Iran would never have nuclear weapons.

The two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories forms part of Mr Trump’s first foreign trip as US president.

