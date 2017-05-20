President slams “diaspora” over false information and political conspiracy

Saturday, May 20 – President Maithripala Sirisena has spoken of establishing a special commission to look into missing persons in the Norther Province. He also hit back at the Tamil diaspora for carrying out false conspiracy theories.

Recalling a meeting with Chief Minister C.V. Vigneswaran a few days ago, President said he was shown a picture in a Tamil news paper.

The photograph depicted students from a Tamil school standing next to president wearing school uniforms.

However, the Chief Minister has then informed President that some of the students in that picture have disappeared and had questioned how they appeared in the photograph.

“When I tried to remember the day where the photograph was taken. Then I recalled that it was taken in 2015 when I visited Hindu College in Jaffna.”, said the president.

President Sirisena then hit back at the claim, charging the Tamil diaspora of “depicting this picture across the world on websites saying that the children who are with me in the picture have gone missing.”

“This is clearly a political conspiracy of the extremists. They say that we are hiding youth, children and Tamil people in army camps. I told him to show which army camp, police or jail we have people hidden and we will take them to the locations”, he added.