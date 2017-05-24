President Sirisena receives warm welcome in Australia

President Maithripala Sirisena officially commenced his three-day state visit to Australia on Wednesday, May 24.

President Sirisena arrived in Canberra at 08:00 a.m. (Australian time), commencing a three-day state visit on the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. He was received by the Australian Minister of Education, Senator Simon Birmingham.

The President visited the National Arboretum in Canberra and planted a Mahogany sapling to mark his visit to Australia.

He also visited the Centre for Genomics, Metabolomics and Bio-informatics and the Mount Majura solar farm.

President Sirisena also visited the Sri Lankan Buddhist temple in Kambah and met with the Sri Lankan community in Canberra at the Sri Lankan High Commission.

Meanwhile, the President was hosted to a dinner by a Sri Lankan Community in Australia.

President Sirisena is accompanied by Minister John Amaratunga, Deputy Ministers Harsha de Silva and Ajith P. Perera and MP Harshana Rajakaruna.