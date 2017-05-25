President Sirisena meets with Australian Premier – Three bilateral agreements signed

President Maithripala Sirisena met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on day two of his three-day state visit to Australia, on Thursday.

President Sirisena called on Prime Minister Turnbull at the Australian Parliament in Canberra on Thursday morning.

Thereafter, the two heads of state held bilateral talks.

During the meeting with the two leaders, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the Sri Lankan government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s reconciliation process.

Prime Minister Turnbull expressed his happiness on the efforts undertaken to strengthen the democracy in Sri Lanka.The Australian Premier went on to note that democracy could be strengthened further through much- needed constitutional amendments including the matter of decentralising power.

President Sirisena, in response, had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for a state visit to Sri Lanka.

Following bilateral talks, three agreements were inked between the two countries.

A Joint Declaration on Enhanced Cooperation between Australia and Sri Lanka was signed by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Harsha de Silva.

A Letter of Intent on Cooperation between Geoscience Australia and the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau of Sri Lanka was signed. The letter was signed by the CEO Geoscience Australia, James Johanson and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Australia, Somasundaram Skandakumar.

An MoU was also signed between the Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organisation (ANSTO) and the Sri Lanka Presidential Taskforce for Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease. The MoU was signed by ANSTO Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adrian Paterson and High Commissioner Somasundaram Skandakumar.

The Sri Lankan President was thereafter hosted to a luncheon by the Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Crosgrove.

The President was warmly welcomed at the Government House, where he was accorded a guard of honour and a 21-gun salute.