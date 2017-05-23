President Sirisena to leave for Australia

May 23, 2017 Nethmi Perera Local, News Ticker 0
President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to leave on a three-day state visit to Australia today.
Issuing a communique, the President’s Media Division said that the president is visiting Australia upon a special invitation extended by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
The key focus of the president’s visit, will be drawn towards improving trade cooperation among the two states and promoting more investments from Australia.
