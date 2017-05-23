Latest update May 23rd, 2017 10:40 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

President Sirisena to leave for Australia

May 23, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to leave on a three-day state visit to Australia today.

Issuing a communique, the President’s Media Division said that the president is visiting Australia upon a special invitation extended by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The key focus of the president’s visit, will be drawn towards improving trade cooperation among the two states and promoting more investments from Australia.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach