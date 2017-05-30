President Sirisena announces decision to halt import of vehicles for ministries

President Maithripala Sirisena says a decision has been taken to halt the importation of new vehicles for ministries and state institutions this year.

The President made this statement when the National Disaster Management Council convened, today.

The meeting was attended by ministers, ministry secretaries, state officials and heads of security forces. A decision was taken at the meeting that the government will take measures to reconstruct 640 homes which were destroyed in the disaster. 5,329 houses which were damaged due to the adverse weather are to be repaired with the assistance of the Housing Development Authority, Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training and defense units.

The President had also instructed that the compensation paid per death caused by natural disasters be increased to Rs. 100,000 from this year, and to look into the aid required by the families of the deceased victims.

President Sirisena:

“A decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting this morning to address the shortcomings of the welfare provided to those affected who are currently in displacement camps. A decision was taken to increase the 225 rupees paid for food per day, to 300 rupees. with immediate effect. All other health requirements are also being looked into. We are giving priority to the housing issue. The process of restoring power to most areas is also underway. It was also decided that new vehicles will not be imported this year. The institutions will have to use the vehicles they already have”.

A decision has also been taken to grant those residing in flood-affected areas, a six month grace period to pay arrears in electricity bills.