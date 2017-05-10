Latest update May 10th, 2017 12:16 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

President, PM reiterate compassion and peace in Vesak messages

May 10, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Issuing a message on Vesak Poya day , President Maithripala Sirisena emphasised that, peace which is the key factor of existence of human beings can only be built in a healthy society where equality has been established.

The message further notes, ”Our historical chronicle which starts with the Nibbana of the Buddha will enter a new path with Sri Lanka hosting the International Vesak Festival this year.”

Meanwhile, issuing a message for the Vesak day, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sri Lanka has been a country, home to the tenants of Theravada Buddhism for centuries, adding that it is a blessed occasion to be able to host two significant events in the International Buddhist Calendar.

The message further notes, ”The precepts of Buddhism based on the concept of universal compassion (maithri), should inspire us to include its philosophical application in everyday living, while also reviewing new ways of sharing it with a hurting world.”


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Maldivian Democratic Party wins major constituencies in third Local Council Elections
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach