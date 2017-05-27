The President chaired an important disaster management meeting at the Kalutara District Secretariat on Saturday morning. Ministers, disaster management officials, member of the three-armed forces were among those in attendance.

During this meeting, the president said that he will summon the respective agencies on Monday and take a decision.

”We will give the maximum that can be provided as compensation for the dead. The government also plans to give houses for the people who lost their homes and need rebuilding done. When it comes to housing, we will have a more efficient and streamlined process in assistance with the three-armed forces, the Housing Development Authority and the respective government agencies,” added President.

President further stated that the Indian ship has arrived, based on the Sri Lankan government’s request, and the relief items will be distributed efficiently tomorrow.