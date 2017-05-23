Latest update May 23rd, 2017 9:46 PM

President commences Australia official visit

May 23, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

President Maithripala Sirisena flew to Australia today for a three-day official visit

The president departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, and is scheduled to reach Canberra – the Capital of Australia, tomorrow.

This is the first state visit made by a Sri Lankan Head of State to Australia.

Sixty three years ago, the late Prime Minister Sir John Kotelawala made a diplomatic visit to Australia. The visit by President Maithripala Sirisena would further strengthen the seven-decade bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Australia.

The Sri Lankan mission in Australia has made arrangements to accommodate President Sirisena.

 

 


