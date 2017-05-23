May 23, 2017 Bella Dalima Local, Top Slider 0
President Maithripala Sirisena flew to Australia today for a three-day official visit
The president departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, and is scheduled to reach Canberra – the Capital of Australia, tomorrow.
This is the first state visit made by a Sri Lankan Head of State to Australia.
Sixty three years ago, the late Prime Minister Sir John Kotelawala made a diplomatic visit to Australia. The visit by President Maithripala Sirisena would further strengthen the seven-decade bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Australia.
The Sri Lankan mission in Australia has made arrangements to accommodate President Sirisena.
May 23, 2017 0
May 22, 2017 0
May 22, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0