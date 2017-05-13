Premier and delegation reach China -“One Belt-One Road” Summit to commence

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe landed in Beijing, China on Saturday, May 13, to attend the “One Belt – One Road” Summit.

The premier and his delegation arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport.

Premier Wickremesinghe was received at the airport by Political Adviser of Beijing Li Changyou, Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang and Sri Lankan Ambassador in China Dr. Karunasena Kodituwakku.

The Sri Lankan delegation includes Ministers Dr. Sarath Amunugama, Rauff Hakeem, Sagala Ratnayaka, Malik Samarawickrama, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary Saman Athaudahetti, Director of East Asia and the South East Asia region of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Savithri Panabokke.

The “One Belt – One Road” summit will begin on May 14, under the patronage of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Leaders from about thirty countries are scheduled to participate in the high level round table discussions at this summit.

PM Wickremesinghe will meet and hold bilateral discussions with the President of China, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and several other heads of states on the sidelines of the summit,