Police constable arrested over alleged shooting at UNP Headquarters statue

A police constable was arrested for, allegedly, shooting the symbolic elephant statue at the UNP Headquarters Sirikotha.  The constable was remanded until May 15, after being produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, a 40-year old police constable of the Mirihana Police, had allegedly shot the statue using his official firearm at around 5.30 p.m. while he was on duty.

Police say that investigations are underway to ascertain whether the shooting was carried out intentionally or was caused due to negligence.

The police are also making arrangements to consult and obtain a report from a psychiatrist.


