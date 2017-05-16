Latest update May 16th, 2017 10:53 PM

PM in China: SL to receive over billion yuan for ‘development activities’ (Video)

May 16, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Bilateral discussions were held on Tuesday, May 16, between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Premier’s official tour of China.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping pledged to provide two billion yuan for development activities during the period between 2018 and 2020.

In 2017, Sri Lanka has received Rs. 400 million yuan in total as development aid from China.

The Chinese President also ensured his country’s continued support to Sri Lanka’s process in national reconciliation and economic development efforts.


