Pippa Middleton’s wedding: Royals and celebrities at ceremony

Guests including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Miss Middleton, 33, who is the younger sister of the duchess, married 41-year-old Mr Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

The bride was accompanied by her father, Michael, as they arrived shortly after 11:15 BST for the 45-minute ceremony.

The church is a few miles from the Middleton family home in Bucklebury.

There was strict security in place on the estate, with villagers being asked to carry ID on the day, and asked not to speak to the press.But the bride received a rousing cheer from around 100 royal fans and residents as she arrived.

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were among the guests at the church.

The heavy downpour that started minutes after the beginning of the service ended a few moments before the church doors opened.

Wedding bells rang out just before 12.30 BST as the new husband and wife walked hand in hand along the church path.

Guests filed out and walked to nearby Englefield House, where it is believed a champagne reception is being held.

Miss Middleton wore a bespoke Giles Deacon dress, said to be crafted to create the impression of being seamless.

The dress was teamed with a Stephen Jones veil, a Maidenhair Fern tiara, and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes.

David Emanuel, who designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress and hosts Say Yes to the Dress UK, called the gown “simple and pretty”.

“I predicted it would be soft and pretty and very English, which it is,” he said.

The bride’s nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were page boy and flower girl.

Actress Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s girlfriend, is also reportedly in the UK but was not seen among the guests at the church.

The best man was reality TV star Spencer Matthews, the groom’s 28-year-old younger brother.

Miss Middleton’s diamond engagement ring is reported to have cost £250,000 – nearly 10 times the budget for the average wedding day.

But details of the couple’s wedding bands have not been revealed.

Englefield resident Elizabeth Mary Reeves sported a silver wristband with the wedding date 20.05.17 printed on, given exclusively to locals who were let into the private church grounds to get a better look.

She said of the bride: “She stood and waved and looked just lovely. As all brides do, they glow, no matter how expensive their dress is.

“She looked absolutely beautiful.”

The 68-year-old, whose daughter and son married at the same church, said the bride and groom looked “very happy” as they waved to the small crowd gathered on the church green.

“(Prince) George was waving, (Princess) Charlotte was waving and Kate stooped next to them.

“I just love it. I think it’s so good for the village, so good for the country, and it just gives it a happy mood and we need a happy mood.”

Courtesy: BBC

Courtesy: AFP

Courtesy: AFP

Courtesy: Reuters