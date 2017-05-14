Piliyandala Shooting: Police seek public assistance to identify suspects

May 14, 2017 Lahiru Fernando DONT MISS IT, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Assistance of the public is being sought by police to identify the shooters of the attack in Piliyandala on Tuesday, May 9).
The attack targeted officers of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau who were en-route to conduct a raid. The incident claimed the life of a constable, seriously injured an Inspector of Police, another constable and two children. A third child who was injured, left hospital with minor injuries
The motorcycle used in the drive-by was found abandoned in Maharagama. Investigations revealed that it was purchased on the same day in Delgoda.
IP Neomal Rangajiva and the other injured constable continue to receive treatment at the National Hospital, Colombo. IP Rangajiva continues to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit but hospital sources say his condition is turning positive.
The children, 11 and 16 years of age, are being treated at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital. Deputy Director of the Hospital say there have been no improvements as they continue to fight for their lives.
Police have released images, based on eyewitness descriptions of the two suspects, who purchased the motorcycle. Police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects based on the sketches.
Suspect #1:
* The suspect maybe disabled in one leg and has a slight hunch – Police HQ
Suspect #2:
Contact details
Any information regarding persons resembling these images or fitting these descriptions could be reported to:
