Piliyandala Shooting: Police seek public assistance to identify suspects

Assistance of the public is being sought by police to identify the shooters of the attack in Piliyandala on Tuesday, May 9).

The attack targeted officers of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau who were en-route to conduct a raid. The incident claimed the life of a constable, seriously injured an Inspector of Police, another constable and two children. A third child who was injured, left hospital with minor injuries

The motorcycle used in the drive-by was found abandoned in Maharagama. Investigations revealed that it was purchased on the same day in Delgoda.

Latest developments

IP Neomal Rangajiva and the other injured constable continue to receive treatment at the National Hospital, Colombo. IP Rangajiva continues to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit but hospital sources say his condition is turning positive.

The children, 11 and 16 years of age, are being treated at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital. Deputy Director of the Hospital say there have been no improvements as they continue to fight for their lives.

Police seeking public assistance

Police have released images, based on eyewitness descriptions of the two suspects, who purchased the motorcycle. Police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects based on the sketches.

Suspect #1:

Believed to be between 30 and 35 years old

5 feet 3 inches tall

Dark skinned and thin, with a long face.

* The suspect maybe disabled in one leg and has a slight hunch – Police HQ

Suspect #2:

Believed to be between 38 and 42 years old

5 feet 6 inches tall

Fair skinned and heavy-set

Contact details

Any information regarding persons resembling these images or fitting these descriptions could be reported to:

The Superintendent of Police, Nugegoda Division – 071 85 91 541 / 011 28 52 555.

Director, Colombo Crimes Division – 071 85 91 727 / 011 26 62 323 / 011 26 85 151.