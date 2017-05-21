Owner of collapsed building in Wellawatte under arrest

The owner of the building that collapsed in Wellawatte last week has been arrested.

Police said that he was arrested after he surrendered to police on Saturday evening.

The owner, a 64-year-old individual, is to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation says that all buildings situated in close proximity to the collapsed building must be inspected.

Project Director at the NBRO, Kumuduni Jayawardene, said that the report being compiled with regard to the collapsed building will be submitted to the Disaster Management Centre soon.

Meanwhile, the second body that was discovered among the rubble last evening, has been placed at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The deceased is a 20 year old youth from Hatton.

Search operations are continuing to find another missing person who is believed to be trapped in the debris of the collapsed building.