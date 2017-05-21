News 1st warns of legal action against those using Gammadda brand name to collect “donations”

News 1st initiated the Gammadda movement , with the people – for the people.

Information has come to light that certain persons are fraudulently collecting money under the guise of this public service initiative.

Today, the Gammadda Secretariat filed a complaint with the police against a woman who was engaged in selling CDs as a mean of crowd-funding.

Information came to light that a woman from Battaramulla was selling CDs under the guise of raising funds for a tube well project initiated by the Gammadda Movement.

We came in to contact with an individual who purchased these CDs in question.

The Deputy General Secretary of Gammadda lodged a complaint with the Thalangama Police today.

The largest public service initiative by a media institution in Sri Lanka – Gammadda – brought about solutions to a large number of public issues during the recent past.

Gammadda is registered under the National Secretariat For Non Governmental Organisations with its registration number L – 158616.

The funds that we receive are streamlined and distributed to all projects that are aimed at solving the issues of the people. All projects are strictly audited and are closely monitored.

Public donations can be directly deposited to the two bank accounts of the Gammadda Secretariat, and those account numbers are constantly aired on our television channels.

The accounts are ;

Bank of Ceylon – 80144512

Nations Trust Bank – 100 111 112 335

We have not appointed anyone as representatives to raise funds for the projects that we launched – and we do not engage in the sale of any merchandise for these causes.

If you come across anyone using the brand name ‘Gammadda’ to raise funds in an illegal manner please contact the nearest police station or call 0114 896 896 and do immediately inform the Gammadda Secretariat.

The brand name ‘Gammadda’ has won the trust and love of the people in Sri Lanka and overseas.

News 1st will not falter to take strict legal action against anyone who is found to have used the Gammadda brand name to engage in illegal activities.