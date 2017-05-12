May 12, 2017 Bella Dalima Local 0
Indian Premier Narendra Modi declared open a new building complex at the Dickoya Base Hospital in Hatton today.
The Indian Prime Minister arrived in Dickoya by air and attended the opening ceremony.
The base hospital, which comes under the purview of the Central Provincial Council, has developed into a complete hospital with the latest technology with funds from the Indian Government.The total cost of the project was Rs. 1.1 billion.
