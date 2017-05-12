Latest update May 12th, 2017 9:39 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

India’s PM Narendra Modi declares open new building complex at Dickoya Hospital

May 12, 2017 Local 0

Indian Premier Narendra Modi declared open a new building complex at the Dickoya Base Hospital in Hatton today.

The Indian Prime Minister arrived in Dickoya by air and attended the opening ceremony.

The base hospital, which comes under the purview of the Central Provincial Council, has developed into a complete hospital with the latest technology with funds from the Indian Government.The total cost of the project was Rs. 1.1 billion.

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
SC provides stay order against verdict over Geetha's parliament seat
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach