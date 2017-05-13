Nepal President arrives for 14th UN International Vesak Day celebrations closing ceremony

President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari arrived in the country to participate as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 14th UN International Vesak day celebrations.

President Bhandari was welcomed by Ministers Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and Thalatha Atukorale.

The Nepalese President paid homage to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth relic in Kandy and participated in a cultural performance at the Nelum Pokuna theatre.

Day two of the World Buddhist Summit took place at the BMICH in Colombo today, May 13. The closing ceremony will take place in Kandy on May 14.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari was elected President of Nepal in 2015. She is the country’s first female to be elected President.