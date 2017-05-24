Latest update May 24th, 2017 6:45 PM

Neil Armstrong’s moon dust bag to be auctioned at $4 mn

The bag which was brought back to earth 48 years ago by NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong, is expected to fetch up to $4 million at an auction in the US.

It will be up for auction on July 20 along with a signed photograph of Armstrong’s companion Buzz Aldrin on the Moon and other memorabilia.

During the Apollo 11 mission, Armstrong collected nearly 500 grammes of material finer than one centimetre (cm), as well as 12 rock fragments larger than one cm from five different locations on the lunar surface in the region known as the Sea of Tranquillity.


Civil Procedure Amendment Bill to be presented to parliament
