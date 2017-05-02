Multiple road accidents drive up death toll

Three people died and two others were injured following road accidents in several parts of the country.

An 18 year old in Kaathankudy died following a head on collision between two motorcycles along the Kalmunai – Batticaloa main road.

Police reported that a 34 year old died following an accident involving a three-wheeler, in Happitiya along the Neluwa – Dellawa main road.

Meanwhile, another road accident involving a car was reported from Makanda along the Kesbawa – Bandaragama road. Police said that one person died and two others were injured following the accident which knocked down three pedestrians after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Lack of road discipline and a seeming disregard for road rules have made road accidents very prevalent in Sri Lanka and had led to over 3000 deaths in 2016.