Motorsports rider Ananda Wedisinghe succumbs to injuries

Motorsports rider Ananda Wedisinghe passed away on Monday evening. He was being treated for serious injuries at the Intensive Care Unit of the Kandy General Hospital following an accident last month.

Wedisinghe met with a tragic crash at the Nuwara Eliya Road Race last month and was being treated at the ICU of the Kandy General Hospital ever since he was admitted.

Doctors ruled that there were serious injuries to his spine and head.

A common name in local racing sports – Ananda Wedisinghe is an eight-time Fox Hill Supercross champion.He was 47 years old at the time of his demise.