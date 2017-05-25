Latest update May 25th, 2017 11:08 AM

The monsoon is here to stay ‘for a few days’: MET Dept.

Brace for a soaked weekend? The Meteorology Department says the Southwest monsoon conditions are likely to be around for a few days.

Some areas in Sri Lanka experienced continuous rainfall with little pauses in the middle for the past fourteen hours starting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

The downpour, accompanied by windy conditions, are expected to enhance over the southwestern part of Sri Lanka over the coming days. The Met Department  says some areas will experience heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm.

Showers or thundershowers are expected in;

  • The Western Province
  • Sabaragamuwa Province
  • Southern Province
  • Central Province
  • North-Western Province

NBRO warning

If rain continues for the next 24 hours, it could result in possible landslides and earthslips in certain areas, says the NBRO.

NBRO’s head of Landslide Studies Unit says that the general public should have a weather eye on possible natural disasters as the country’s weather condition moves from its dry season to the monsoon season.


