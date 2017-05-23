Education Ministry issues instructions to schools over polythene usage

The Ministry of Education has issued an edict that instructs the heads of schools to prevent the use of polythene within schools.

The Ministry stated that the step was taken with the aim of controlling the spread of dengue.

In addition, the Education Ministry has also taken steps to release a special set of instructions to heads of schools in order to regularise Dengue eradication activities. Accordingly, special teams have been deployed to carry out Dengue eradication activities at school level.

The ministry further noted that schools, the community and parents must pay more attention towards controlling the spread of Dengue, adding that there is a risk of school children contracting the disease.

To prevent dengue fever, one must prevent the breeding of its carrier, the Aedes mosquitoes. Aedes mosquitoes are identified by the black and white stripes on their bodies.

Tips on Dengue prevention:

Frequently check your home/school/office and remove any stagnant water from the premises to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes Store buckets and cans upside down so that stagnant water does not collect inside. Apply mosquito repellents on exposed areas of your body on a regular basis Always cover your trash can or dustbin when not in use Plant natural mosquito repellents such as “Rosemary” , “Eucalyptus” or “Citronella” near your premises