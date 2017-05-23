The new Minister of Ports and Shipping, Mahinda Samarasinghe assumed duties today, Tuesday, May 23. He took office amidst the blessings of the Maha Sangha.

His predecessor Arjuna Ranatunga and Deputy Minister Nishantha Muthuhettigama were present on that occasion.

Meanwhile, an event was held at the Ministry of Mass Media to bid farewell to Gayantha Karunathilake who takes up the new portfolio as the Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms.

”When I was attached to this Ministry, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had contacted me with regard to certain matters that are related to this subject. Members of the opposition also contacted me. There were issues at that time. But I managed to cordially discuss all these matters,” stated Gayantha Karunathilake.