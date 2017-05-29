Min. Karunanayake makes scathing comments about fellow minister – who is he?

Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake made scathing comments, which were published in a newspaper, today, regarding a ministerial colleague from his own party who was appointed through the national list.

Ravi Karunanayake had given an interview which was published in the Sinhala language daily Lankadeepa, regarding losing the position of Minister of Finance and his new position as the Foreign Minister.

In the interview, Karunanayake had claimed that an individual who was appointed from his party’s national list, has no feeling towards the people and the country.

The minister had noted that he would expose the true nature of this person in the near future and that there is a limit to his patience.

“This minister who was appointed from the national list and is now dancing around wearing a mask, attempts to portray that he is protecting the Prime Minister. But, what is happening is that the trust is being destroyed completely”, Minister Karunanayake said, “When individuals like him who cannot get the vote of the people, are steering the country forward, there is a problem”

Who is the Foreign Minister referring to?