Message of compassion is timeless: UN Secretary General António Guterres

Issuing a message on Vesak Poya day, UN Secretary General, António Guterres says that the message of compassion according to Buddhist teachings, is timeless.

He further states, “In our interconnected world, there can be no peace as long as others are in peril, no security as long as others suffer deprivation, no sustainable future until all members of our human family enjoy their human rights.”

The message further states that the wisdom of Lord Buddha must be celebrated, taking action for others with a strong spirit of solidarity.


