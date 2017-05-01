Latest update May 1st, 2017 11:52 AM

May Day rallies bring in Rs.40mn income to SLTB

May 01, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The Sri Lanka Transport Board has said that 4000 buses have been booked by ten political parties in line with May Day rallies.

Chairman Ramal Siriwardana said that it has generated an income close to Rs.40 million as a result.

Meanwhile,  Chairman of the All Island Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne said that 7000 buses had been booked by various political parties for the rallies.

The Department of Railways said that two special trains had been booked by politicians as well, generating an income close to Rs.700,000  for the department.


Caution: The celebs who are wary of Twitter
